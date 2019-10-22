



— Federal law enforcement officials are warning local police about a fentanyl product disguised to look like marijuana.

An internal law enforcement bulletin obtained by CBS affiliate KUTV describes the trend and warns law enforcement agencies across the country to be aware of the potential dangers.

The bulletin, which originates in Ohio, states the cannabis-looking substance tested positive for fentanyl, heroin, tramadol and traces of methamphetamine.

“A lot of emotions,” recovering addict Chris Ruflin said after looking at photos included in the bulletin. “I think a lot of death. I think a lot of people stepping into the realm of overdose unexpectedly.”

The fentanyl-disguised-as-cannabis products have been seen in Ohio and Canada so far.

KUTV reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies in Utah, who all said they have not seen this product on the streets yet.

“When you start seeing something anywhere in the U.S., there’s a good chance it’s going to spread across the country,” said Sgt. Brandon Shearer of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

It’s not only potentially dangerous for drug users, but for unsuspecting officers who think they might be handling weed when it’s actually fentanyl, which is much more deadly to the touch.

“You don’t know where it came from, you don’t know how it was made, and you’re really taking a huge personal safety risk by taking those substances in,” Shearer said.