By Giorgio Panetta, CBS Weather Meteorologist

The umbrella would be an excellent accessory today. Skies are partly cloudy to start but quickly fill in, and the rest of the day anticipates rain.

Nothing more than some drizzle is expected this morning, but we can also expect that chance for more substantial rain to go up as we get through the midday hours.

By the evening commute, we have the chance at some heavier bouts. The latest models have indicated that we are likely to see the worst of this after midnight, as the final and most vigorous part of the front passes.

Tomorrow is much brighter and warmer with temps in the mid to upper 60s.

– G