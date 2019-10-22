NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say a man has been taken into custody near the World Trade Center, after apparently pouring gasoline on himself and trying to set himself on fire.

Officers stopped the man before he could carry out his horrific plan and took the man to a local hospital for evaluation.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Vesey Street near West Street – creating major gridlock as police closed down the area to investigate a suspicious package that was also at the scene.

That package appears to be a separate incident. The NYPD Bomb Squad was called in to check out the suitcase left nearby, but later deemed the object to be safe.

.@NYPDCT Bomb Squad is investigating a suspicious package in the vicinity of West St & Vesey St by World Trade Center in the @NYPD1PCT. Due to the ongoing investigation, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/HMfuNkPtdg — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) October 22, 2019

NYPD officers were still in the area Tuesday evening, although West Street has reopened

There are still residual back-ups being reported.