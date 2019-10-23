Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A beloved artist has been fatally stabbed on a Brooklyn street.
Police are now searching for a suspect and a motive.
The attack happened on East 19th Street and Albemarle Road in Flatbush.
Police were alerted around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as Jean Jocelyn Lareus — also known as “Eddie” — was said to be an accomplished artist who was loved in the neighborhood.
Witnesses tell CBS2 they heard arguing before the attacker ran off.
The NYPD are now trying to track down surveillance video to help them find the suspect.