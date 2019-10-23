Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Video released Wednesday morning show two suspects police are looking for following a robbery at a Bronx car wash.
Police say the robbers – a man and a woman – were armed with a gun when they entered the booth at the Bedford Car Wash in Fordham earlier this month.
The suspects struck a 29-year-old worker in the head, stole about $800 and took off.
The worker was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated for bruising and swelling to the head.
