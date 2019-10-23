Comments
ALPINE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There were some tense moments for three hikers rescued from a cliff in New Jersey.
Two local police departments helped bring them to safety in Alpine, N.J.
First the Parkway Police Marine Bureau tried to reach the hikers who were trapped Monday at Palisades Interstate Park.
Then the East Bergen Rappel Team dropped in from the top of the cliff.
In the end, the officers were able to get the hikers on to a boat which safely arrived at the Alpine Boat Basin.