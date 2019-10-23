Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There were some frightening moments on a subway platform in Brooklyn, after a man is seen pushing a woman head-first into a train.
Cell phone video shows the suspect pushing a woman from behind, launching her into a parked subway train sitting at the Dekalb Avenue station Wednesday evening.
@NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/jQlmsKXbJf
— Brooke Sabel (@sabel_brooke) October 23, 2019
Police are looking for the man, who was seen having a dispute with at least one other person before the unprovoked attack on the commuter.
There’s no word on whether she was seriously injured.
