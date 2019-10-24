NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sidewalk sheds and scaffolding are so common. Both have almost become a part of the city’s landscape.

One development company is hoping to break that mold by adding some color to its construction.

It’s like a garden in the sky.

The sidewalk shed-turned-green shed is adding some life and beauty to a construction project in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

“I was delighted by it, it’s really cute,” Dumbo area worker Dana Lacey said.

Next fall the former paint factory on Plymouth Street will debut as a brand new apartment complex. During the construction process, developers wanted the scaffolding to be more than just the typical eye sore. They’ve planted thousands of dollars-worth of meadow grass, birch trees, and Virginia creepers in the air.

“We hope passers-by can appreciate the vibrant green landscape in lieu of being reminded everyday about construction around them,” Jared Della Valle, the CEO of Alloy Development said.

Construction work is common for an ever-growing neighborhood like Dumbo.

Down under the Manhattan Bridge overpass the area has rapidly transformed into a waterfront and tourist destination that’s expected to just keep growing.

“Scaffolding has become a ubiquitous part of our urban experience and we think the process of construction can also be celebrated if you can make somebody pause and recognize that something wonderful is happening,” Della Valle added.

According to the most recent data from 2018, Dumbo is home to more than 1,000 businesses and about 5,000 residents.

As the area continues to boom, neighbors recognize construction is part of the deal… But hope other developers will catch on and add some color to other projects as well.

“I would love to see more of that. The scaffolding is so ugly and this is good for the environment so it seems like a win-win,” Lacey added.

“I think it’s pretty. It’s nice to have some garden in the concrete jungle here so I like it,” another resident said.

Once the apartments are complete, the greenery will reportedly be lifted even higher – to the building’s rooftop terrace.