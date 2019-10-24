



– If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a nature tour of Morningside Park to a Halloween hayride, these activities will win approval from everyone in the family.

The Junior Naturalist Program

From the event description:

Join renowned naturalist, Ken Chaya, to discover the wonders of nature in Morningside Park. We will observe different trees and discuss what changes are happening in their annual life cycle.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Morningside Park at 110th Street and Morningside Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spooktacular Story Time

From the event description:

Join us for a fun-filled event for parent and child, featuring a Halloween-themed story, craft and trick-or-treating. Be sure to come in costume!

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Book Nook Enrichment, 167 81st St., LL1

Admission: $10-$20; free for second parent

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community Halloween event

From the event description:

Wear your spookiest costume to explore the beautiful grounds of the Evergreens Cemetery on a horse-drawn hayride. This event is open to the public and appropriate for all ages.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-4 p.m.

Where: The Evergreens Cemetery, 1629 Bushwick Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

De Colores Festival

From the event description:

We will provide fun games, activities and live music from our “De Colores” album and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 3-6 p.m.

Where: One World Project, 302 Vanderbilt St.

Admission: Free (Suggested donation is $25)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets