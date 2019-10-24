Comments
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the death of another man found lying face down in the street last week.
Domingo Merino Rafael was discovered around 3:45 a.m. Friday on Hurley Pond Road in Howell Township.
The 33-year-old from Lakewood was taken to the local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors said 29-year-old Juan Carlos Rivera Rojas, also known as Omar Rivera Rojas, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the case.
It’s unclear if or how the men knew each other.