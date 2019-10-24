Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More cars are being stolen in Nassau County, and police say car owners could have prevented nearly all of them with simple steps.
Police released videos they say show suspects casing driveways for vehicles to steal.
So far this year in Nassau County, 396 cars have been stolen, compared to 334 the same time last year.
Police say nearly all the stolen vehicles were unlocked and the keys or fobs were inside, making it easy for thieves.
Authorities warn about thieves walking up driveways, jiggling car door handles and then try to start up the open vehicle.
Police say owners should always lock their vehicles and take the keys or fobs with them.