NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks will have Tommy John surgery for a partially torn ligament in his throwing elbow and is expected to be out 8 to 10 months.

General manager Brian Cashman announced Thursday that Hicks would have the operation Oct. 30.

Hicks injured his right elbow Aug. 3. After resting and rehabbing, he returned during the postseason and played well.

