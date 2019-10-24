



– A Rahway man allegedly pulled a knife, threatened and repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman he met in Penn Station , police said.

According to the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Wilfredo “Will” Jose Gonzalez met the victim at Penn Station, and she took the train with him to his home in Rahway.

Once there, he allegedly pulled a knife, threatened her, and attacked her.

She was eventually able to escape and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

Gonzalez faces sexual assault and weapons charges. He remains at large.

Gonzalez, 34, is described as 5’8″, 160 pounds, tan complexion, long black hair with a small bald spot, short black beard and thick eyebrows. He’s known to frequent locations in downtown Rahway, the Bronx and Sunrise, Florida.

“In light of the violent and predatory nature of this crime, we believe this defendant presents a clear danger to others,” Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. “Therefore, we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating and capturing him.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call authorities at (908) 577-4256 or (732) 827-2049. You can also contact the Union County Crime Stoppers, who are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment, at (908) 654-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online by clicking here.