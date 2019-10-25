MANHASSET, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An Army veteran nearly beaten to death in a road rage attack is thanking the doctors who gave him his life back.
Luis Rios returned home to Long Island this year, after serving in Afghanistan.
In July, the 25-year-old was a passenger in a friend’s car when they were cut off by another driver in Brentwood.
A verbal argument then turned violent. Rios was hit in the face several times with a crowbar, leaving him disfigured.
Surgeons at North Shore University Hospital then performed two reconstructive surgeries – free of charge.
“I am able to get my life back, be who I am – which is a person who likes to walk with my head held high, happy with the people around me… I can smell again, sleep again, and I am very grateful to Northwell and everything they’ve done for me,” Rios said.
Doctors decided to operate for free, after learning the veteran had no insurance and could not afford the surgeries.