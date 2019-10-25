Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is investigating after six-week-old twins were hospitalized with broken bones.
The twins, a boy and a girl, were rushed to Hackensack Meridian Hospital Thursday by their mother, who lives in New Jersey.
She claims they were hurt during a recent visit to their father, who lives on Grand Concourse near 192nd Street in the Bronx. He had just dropped the kids off with her when she discovered their injuries and took them to the hospital, she said.
The children had fractures to their legs and had suffered head injuries. The boy’s injuries are so serious he may not survive, sources told CBS2.
The NYPD is looking to speak with both parents as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made or charges filed.
