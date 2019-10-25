NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York voters now have the option to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.
For the first time, a 10-day early voting window starts this Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 3.
Early voting is automatically open to every registered voter.
In New York City, there are 61 early voting locations, compared to 1,200 on Election Day. So it’s important to note that your polling place may be different.
VOTING IN NEW YORK CITY:
When to vote:
Early voting:
- Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
General Election Day:
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where to vote:
- Visit nyc.pollsitelocator.com to find your polling place.
What’s on the ballot:
- Meet the candidates for Queens district attorney, public advocate and Council District 45.
- Read the ballot measures on elections, policing, ethics, budget and land use.
Click here to check your registration status and other resources.
VOTING IN NEW YORK STATE
When to vote: Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Where to vote: Visit voterlookup.elections.ny.gov to find your polling place.
What’s on the ballot: Read a sample ballot.
Click here to check your registration status and other resources.
VOTING IN NEW JERSEY
When to vote: Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Where to vote: Visit voter.njsvrs.com to find your polling place.
What’s on the ballot: Read a sample ballot.
Click here to check your registration status and other resources.
VOTING IN CONNECTICUT
When to vote: Polls are open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Where to vote: Visit portal.ct.gov to find your polling place.
What’s on the ballot: Read a sample ballot.
Click here to check your registration status and other resources.