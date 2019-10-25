Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man early this morning at his home on Long Island, sources say.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty NYPD sergeant shot a man early this morning at his home on Long Island, sources say.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It’s unclear whether he was shot inside or outside of the sergeant’s home on Stirrup Lane in Seaford.
Sources say the sergeant is assigned to the 103rd precinct in Jamaica, Queens.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Check back with CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.