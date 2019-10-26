BREAKING NEWSNYPD Officer In A Coma, Attacker Killed In Police-Involved Shooting In Brownsville, Brooklyn
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three men accused in a citywide armed robbery spree.

Police have identified the suspects as 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 23-year-old Gilberto Garcia and 22-year-old Bryan Lloret.

Investigators say they’ve struck at least 10 times since August, taking about $100,000 in jewelry and cash at gunpoint from their victims.

Anyone who has information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

