NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search is on for three men accused in a citywide armed robbery spree.
Police have identified the suspects as 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 23-year-old Gilberto Garcia and 22-year-old Bryan Lloret.
Investigators say they’ve struck at least 10 times since August, taking about $100,000 in jewelry and cash at gunpoint from their victims.
Anyone who has information on the suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.