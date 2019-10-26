Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some New Yorkers are being offered another chance at an event in the Bronx on Saturday.
Residents of all five boroughs with outstanding warrants for minor offenses, like littering and public alcohol consumption, have the opportunity to have those warrants forgiven and their records expunged.
Attendees can also get legal advice on sealing old files or expunging marijuana convictions.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. at the Thessalonia Worship Center in Longwood.