NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Several teens have been arrested after a wild brawl inside a subway station.
Fists were flying Friday afternoon between police and a number of teenagers at the Metro Tech station in Brooklyn.
It’s believed the fight started between two large groups on Jay Street that spilled onto the subway platform.
It’s not clear at this time what started the fight, but police say several teens were arrested.
Charges included resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and assaulting a police officer.