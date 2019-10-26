NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Halloween came early for patients at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Queens.

Costumed characters made quite an entrance and a big impression on the kids, as Batman, Spider-man, Captain America, and Captain Marvel rappelled off the roof and down the side of the hospital.

Pediatric patients were surprised and happy to see the comic heroes – who are actually NYPD officers – come to life.

“We just enjoy having them come,” one young patient told CBS2.

“It’s awesome, to be able to make their day and see the smile on their face that’s the best feeling in the world,” Elizabeth Rodriguez of the NYPD Emergency Service Unit said.

“This is just such a joy for them and such a dream to see their superheroes alive and in action, it’s incredible,” nurse Laura Bern added.

This is the second annual event which is a collaboration between the NYPD, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the With Arms Wide Open foundation.