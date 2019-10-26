Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Trump Administration is grounding most flights to Cuba, which includes flights out of New York’s major airports.
The Department of Transportation issued a notice Friday suspending U.S. commercial flights to nine destinations within Cuba.
Flights to Havana will still be allowed.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the action was taken to prevent the Castro regime from profiting off of U.S. air travel.
JetBlue and American Airlines say they will comply with the decision.
The changes go into effect on Dec 10.