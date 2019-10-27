Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A case of Legionnaires’ disease is confirmed at an assisted living facility on Staten Island.
The general manager at The Brielle at Seaview says one of its residents tested positive for legionella after being admitted for an unrelated condition.
The facility says it disinfected its water system on Oct. 14 and will do so again next week.
The Brielle at Seaview says it has spent $500,000 to install equipment, and implement flushing and monitoring systems after another case of Legionnaires’ was confirmed last year.