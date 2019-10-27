By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hope you have the rain gear ready… or better yet, stay inside! Expect a soggy Sunday across the area as a potent storm system moves through. Periods of heavy rain along with strong, gusty winds will make for a rather gloomy Sunday afternoon. Some local poor drainage flooding is expected, along with some rough conditions along the coast due to the strong onshore winds.
The good news is that the storm system will be a quick-hitter with rain coming to an end by this evening. Winds will subside and skies will clear overnight, leading to a bright & beautiful Monday with high temps in the mid-60s once again.
Our next chance for rain will be Tuesday as a trough of low pressure moves back toward the coast, sparking off some drizzle & light rain. Expect mixed skies on Wednesday with temps in the mid 60s, and a potentially damp Halloween with temps around 60.