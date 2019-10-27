Comments
NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at a New Jersey cemetery over the weekend.
According to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office, the 23-year-old woman told police she was walking along 46th Street in North Bergen late Friday night when she was grabbed from behind.
The suspect allegedly threatened her with a sharp object, pulled her into the Grove Church Cemetery and sexually assaulted her.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Hudson County prosecutor’s office at (201) 915-1234 or leave any anonymous tip online at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/anonymous-tip.