



– Police are looking for two men in connection to a robbery last month in the Briarwood section of Queens.

According to the NYPD, a 47-year-old man was walking on 150th St. on Sept. 21 when two people came up behind him, punched and kicked him to the ground and gave him a cut across his right eye.

The attackers allegedly took the victim’s wallet, grabbed his credit cards and fled.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, treated and released.

Surveillance photos of the two men showed them at the Green Acres Mall where they attempted to use the stolen credit cards.

The first suspect is described as thin with short dark hair, last seen wearing black jeans, a white tank top t-shirt and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having short dark hair, wearing faded blue jeans, a black and grey hooded sweatshirt and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), logging onto the Crime stoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enterings TIP577.