



— Police are investigating after a man was chased down the street and attacked on the way to the library.

The victim in this incident believes he was the target of a gang initiation, and he’s still recovering from several broken bones after the brutal assault on Oct. 10.

Video shows the terrified man backing away as two young men go after him in front of a library on Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights, Queens.

First, a man in a yellow t-shirt appears to shove him, knocking him to the ground. Then, a man in a white t-shirt unleashes a fury of punches.

The victim is 79-year-old Joseph Bonaventure, who spoke exclusively to CBS2’s Valerie Castro from his hospital bed.

“Him, who said ‘get him,’ is in front of me, like, you know, and the two other on the side and punching, but I’m trying to block the punches,” he said.

Bonaventure says he was trying to go to the Queens Library when he noticed several young men in front of the building. Then without warning, they began to attack.

“I fall on the sidewalk and they keep on kicking me on the left side, ribs side there, on the right side and get to my hip, then kicking in my head,” he said.

The Haitian immigrant says he believes the assault was a gang initiation given that nothing was stolen.

“My car keys fell down, my cell phone, my wallet, they don’t take anything,” Bonaventure said.

The attack happened nearly 20 days ago, but Bonaventure is still healing from six broken ribs and an injured hip. He says he’s grateful he survived the incident, and he has a message to those who attacked him.

“This type of action could destroy their tomorrow,” he said. “I just wish them good luck because I may be living for another two or one decade, one more decade or two decades, but themselves, they have a lifetime in front of them.”

Bonaventure says it could be at least two months before he’s fully recovered. In the meantime, he’s going to physical therapy every day.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.