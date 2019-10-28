



– The New York City Council took unprecedented action to discipline a Bronx councilman accused of a laundry list of ethical violations including harassment, witness intimidation and making homophobic comments.

It was a City Council hearing like no other, reported CBS2’s Marcia Kramer. Council Speaker Corey Johnson said that when he read the results of an ethics committee investigation of Bronx councilman Andy King, he was sick to his stomach.

Some council members wanted King expelled, but in the end King got to keep his seat, at least for now.

“I deplore his cowardice and disdain with which he treated his employees, the committee and this entire body,” said Johnson.

In a tense and emotional hearing, the New York City Council voted to discipline King, including: Sexually harassing staffers, retaliating against staffers who cooperated with the investigation, and using council resources for a Virgin Islands retreat that coincided with a relative’s wedding.

Monday, King was suspended for 30 days, fined $15,000 and removed form all committee assignments.

The council also appointed an independent monitor police King’s office, review and approve hiring and firing, have full access to email accounts and meet regularly with King’s staff to make sure there are no repeat offenses.

“These sanction respect the will of the voters of the 12th district wile also addressing some of the most egregious conduct the council has ever seen,” said councilman Steve Matteo.

King furiously denounced the move.

“I am so bothered that I am being put in this situation, acting like I am some horrible individual. I have read the transcript. I wish you all had read the transcript because one and one doesn’t equal two in three documents. Their one and one is equaling nine, and I didn’t know how they got there,” he said.

The vote to discipline King was 44-1 with two abstentions.

King could also face more serious charges.

Officials said their report would be sent to law enforcement officials to consider potential criminal action.

King is fighting the suspension and other actions against him in court.