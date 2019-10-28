



— It’s barely a month old, but the brand new Hunters Point Library in Long Island City already has problems.

On Monday, CBS2’s Nick Caloway learned what some of the facility’s glaring issues are.

The unique architecture of the city’s newest library makes it one of a kind, and many who live nearby welcome the addition to the neighborhood.

“It’s gorgeous. We just moved to Long Island City. It’s a beautiful building. It’s bright … like a beacon for the neighborhood,” resident Kevin Black said.

But a quick look around the place reveals issues. Numerous cracks can been seen on multiple floors, including one stretching around 10 feet. Water damage has already been found in the building, as crews search for the source of the leak.

What’s more, an entire section of books shelved in tiered step sections wasn’t handicap accessible when the library opened.

A spokesperson for Queens Public Library declined to comment on camera for this story, but said the library is working with the city’s Department of Design and Construction to address any issues as they arise.

Queens Library did say the Department of Buildings approved the design in 2014, including that tiered shelf system.

But less than two weeks after opening, those books had to be moved to a more handicap-accessible area.

Christine Yearwood, founder of the disability rights group Up-Stand, said a brand new public library should be accessible building-wide.

Readers that spoke to CBS2 said construction and access issues don’t take away from the overall experience of the library. However, they said with a $40 million price tag and 10 years in the works, it is surprising.

“You’d think for that kind of money and the amount of work and time that went into it, you wouldn’t be able to have those types of problems,” said Don Blaine of Cornwall, N.Y.

“I think it’s definitely a shame to spend so much money on something that has a lot of issues. But I think that they’ll end up getting it together and fix it, hopefully,” added Asia Thomas of Brooklyn.

Library staff members they’re still settling in to the new building and working through a growing to-do list of work on the brand new building.

The Department of Design and Construction oversaw the new library project. It said late Monday the building is structurally sound, and that it’s not unusual for some minor work to be needed after a building opens.