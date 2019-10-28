



Leonard Williams will still call MetLife Stadium home this week, just not as a member of the Jets

The disappointing defensive lineman, who was selected No. 6 overall in the 2015 draft, was traded to the Giants on Monday for a third-round selection in 2020 and a conditional fifth-rounder in 2021, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Williams is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. The Giants will pay $2 million of his $6 million salary.

More details: The 2021 5th-round pick that the Giants are trading to the Jets for Leonard Williams becomes a 4th-round pick if he signs a contract extension before the start of the league year, per source. Jets are paying $4 million of Williams’ $6 million salary this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2019

Williams joins a Giants defense badly in need of an injection of talent. Big Blue (2-6) is coming off a 31-26 loss on Sunday at Detroit and has allowed at least 27 points in seven of their eight games this season.

It remains to be seen if they’ll get a jolt from Williams, who badly underachieved during his four-plus seasons with the Jets, registering just 17 sacks in 71 games, including zero this season. This after being considered by many analysts as the best player in the 2015 draft. The Jets took Williams, who had a tremendous collegiate career at USC, thinking he’d become an impact presence both on the interior and as a pass rusher.

It didn’t happen.

Nothing has gone right for the Jets (1-6) this season. They are expected to at least consider parting ways with other veterans before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.

The Jets have dropped two games in a row, most recently a 29-15 defeat at Jacksonville on Sunday. Williams played 46 snaps and finished with four combined tackles.

The Jets and Giants face each other at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 10.