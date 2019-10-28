



— This is a great time of year if you like cranberries.

The industry is about halfway through the harvest season and many of them are grown in the Garden State.

On Monday, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker visited the Ocean Spray cranberry processing plant in Burlington County, which is where most of the New Jersey cranberries wind up, before they are enjoyed by consumers on the Thanksgiving table in the form of cranberry sauce, cranberry juice and Craisins.

Earlier, Baker visited the Cutts Brothers cranberry farm. She put some waders on and went into a bog as the berries were being harvested.

Cutts Brothers, a fully family-run operation, have been in operations since 1906.

New Jersey is among the top three cranberry-producing states, having generated about $15.8 million worth last year.

Cranberries are a good source of many vitamins, including Vitamin A and Vitamin C. Cranberries also have important minerals such as potassium and manganese, and are very high in antioxidants.

