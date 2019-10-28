Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Nassau County legislature is expected to vote Monday on a proposed ban on flavored vaping products.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Nassau County legislature is expected to vote Monday on a proposed ban on flavored vaping products.
Under the plan, all flavors would be banned.
It’s part of an effort to stop teens from vaping.
Last week, a new county law banned advertising on age-restricted products such as e-cigarettes within 1,000 feet of areas frequented by young people.