RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert in Westchester County.

A medical group is warning of potential mumps exposure at the Westmed Urgent Care Center in Rye.

Westmed says a patient who was treated there on Oct. 11 & 12 tested positive for mumps.

Health officials say all the potentially exposed people have been notified.

However, if you were at the Urgent Care Center during those days, you should see a doctor.

