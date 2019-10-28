Comments
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a health alert in Westchester County.
A medical group is warning of potential mumps exposure at the Westmed Urgent Care Center in Rye.
Westmed says a patient who was treated there on Oct. 11 & 12 tested positive for mumps.
Health officials say all the potentially exposed people have been notified.
However, if you were at the Urgent Care Center during those days, you should see a doctor.