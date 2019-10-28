Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect in a sexual assault at a New Jersey cemetery.
Police say a man grabbed a 23-year-old woman as she was walking along 46th Street in North Bergen just before midnight Friday.
He then pulled her into the Grove Church Cemetery where he allegedly threatened her with a sharp object, and then sexually assaulted her.
A man who lives just across the street says the area is normally very quiet and safe.
“I don’t hear nothing, I just saw police over there they working but I had no idea what’s going on,” said neighbor Leonardo Hernandez.
Police have not yet released any information about the suspect.