NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an effort to get teenagers and young men in Brooklyn off the streets and into safe, recreational activities, a midnight basketball program starts this weekend in Brownsville.
This idea was a dream of the late NBA player and Brownsville native Greg “Jacko” Jackson.
It’s kicking off at the Brownsville Collaborative Middle School, where his son is principal.
The goal is to help 16 to 24 year olds develop positive relationships and healthy habits.
The program will run two to three times a week from 6 p.m. to midnight.
A $150,000 award from Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s office helped get it started.