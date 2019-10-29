Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Should young children be banned from playing tackle football? A public hearing on the future of play is underway in Manhattan today.
New York State lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban tackle games for children under the age of 12.
The bill is named for John Mackey, a former NFL player from Long Island who later developed CTE due to repeated head injuries.
Advocates say the risk of brain injury increases by 30% for every year the game is played.
Lawmakers began debating the issue years ago, with some legislative members at the time bashing it as government overreach, but sentiment has been changing.