by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re stuck in the grey today with perhaps a little mist and drizzle. Highs will be similar to yesterday’s in the low 60s.
The story doesn’t change much tonight with drizzle still around the area. Expect temps to only fall into the upper 50s.
It’s a mainly cloudy day tomorrow with perhaps a break of sun here and there. Temperatures will be running slightly warmer, as well, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
As for Halloween, expect considerably mild temperatures with showers likely. Highs that day will be near 70°.