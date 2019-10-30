



– A New York Times review is creating a stir on social media after it grilled iconic New York City steakhouse Peter Luger.

Reviewer Pete Wells didn’t hold back as he gave the popular Williamsburg eatery zero stars, saying it used to “sizzle.”

“Now it sputters,” he wrote.

I've been going to Peter Luger in Brooklyn since the 90s and I've got a few things to say about it.

In the lengthy review, Wells talked about everything from the nearly $17 sliced tomatoes to the steak that he says ranged in temperature from medium-rare on one side to medium on the other.

One of the harshest lines he said, “After I’ve paid, there is the unshakable sense that I’ve been scammed.”

Those at the restaurant don’t seem to be worried about the negative review. In a statement they said their customers appear to be standing by them:

“The NY Times has reviewed Peter Luger numerous times over the years. At times we’ve gotten four stars, other times less. While the reviewers and their whims have changed, Lugers has always focused on doing one thing exceptionally well — serving the highest quality of steak – with a member of our family buying every piece of USDA Prime beef individually, just as we have done for decades. “We know who we are and have always been. The best steak you can eat. Not the latest kale salad. “We’re grateful to our customers who continue to pack our house every single day, and especially to our regulars whose emails of encouragement continue to flood our inbox.”

