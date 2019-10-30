Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a third suspect behind a violent robbery spree on Staten Island.
A group of men is suspected in six incidents since August 2 in the St. George neighborhood.
Police released surveillance images of the man they’re searching for late Tuesday night. It was taken after the fourth attack, when an 18-year-old man was robbed inside his own home.
The five other victims were confronted on the street. Some were punched or pushed, and one was threatened with a gun.
Police said two people have already been arrested in the investigation.
Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.