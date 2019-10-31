Happy Halloween!See Tonight's Parade Route And Security Measures In Greenwich Village
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s an open and flush case.

A toilet paper roll dispenser shaped as a revolver intercepted at Newark Liberty International Airport. (credit: Transportation Security Administration)

The Transportation Security Administration says they stopped a man Tuesday at Newark Liberty International Airport with a very unusual item in his carry-on bag: A toilet paper dispenser shaped like a revolver.

TSA agents spotted it as the man’s bag went through the x-ray machine.

Real and replica firearms are prohibited from carry-on bags.

For a list of what you can and can’t bring aboard a plane, click here.

