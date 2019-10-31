Comments
DEMAREST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A woman in New Jersey is suing her country club for allegedly ruining a purse that costs a fortune.
Maryana Beyder says a waiter at the Alpine Country Club in Demarest spilled red wine on her Hermes handbag, valued at $30,000.
The incident happened last year while the woman was dining at the club with her husband.
On Thursday, Beyder told CBS2 she does not know which waiter it was and that person is not named in the lawsuit.
She says backlash on social media has been intense and did not want to speak on camera.