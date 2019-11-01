



Police are trying to track down a man accused of menacing a post office employee in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday at a post office on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst section.

Police said the worker entered the women’s locker room and found a strange man inside.

He allegedly threatened her with a sharp object before a struggle ensued.

Police said the man took off wearing a stolen USPS winter jacket.

The employee was not hurt.

Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.