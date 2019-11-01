Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of menacing a post office employee in the Bronx.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday at a post office on Southern Boulevard in the Foxhurst section.
Police said the worker entered the women’s locker room and found a strange man inside.
He allegedly threatened her with a sharp object before a struggle ensued.
Police said the man took off wearing a stolen USPS winter jacket.
The employee was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the altercation is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.