



– If you’re looking for a job, now is a good time.

Employers are hiring seasonal workers, but there’s a lot of competition, so you need to set yourself apart.

The lines of people applying for thousands of seasonal jobs at UPS, from drivers to package handlers, wound around the block on the West Side.

Joshua Thomas waited more than two hours, and was dressed to impress.

“I have a dress shirt, and I have corduroys,” he said.

His resume was ready to go.

“Don’t be lazy. Make your resume properly, and make sure you don’t have any space in your work history,” he said. “Go to the interview groomed and dressed professionally and, you know, stand out from the others.”

Workplace expert Stephen Viscusi says seasonal work is booming, but the opportunities are changing.

“There are a lot of seasonal jobs that you can now do from home. So there are customer service functions, or taking orders for turkeys or Christmas gifts,” he said.

As brick and mortar stores shut down, Viscusi says look to pop-up shops for jobs, and pop-up markets.

You also have to stand out in the interview, because the seasonal hiring process is fast.

“Twenty guys in a row, but only one of them is clean shaven. I’m going to remember that. It doesn’t mean I like it, or it’s the right thing, but that’s going to separate that one person,” Viscusi said.

Remember to turn off your phone, greet the interviewer with a firm handshake and make sure you research the company.

One of the most important elements is to show a lot of energy and enthusiasm about the job.

After the interview, always ask for a business card before you leave, and send a thank you email or note by the end of the day.

Also, clean up your social media, and make sure your LinkedIn page matches your resume. Nix the funny pictures.

“Your LinkedIn picture should not at all resemble your Facebook picture. It’s not a social site, it’s a business site,” Viscusi said.

Make sure someone proofreads everything you send out to a potential employer. Cast a wide net when you’re looking.

Don’t focus on a specific location – there are lots of opportunities throughout the area. Look online and ask your friends.