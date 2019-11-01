Comments
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The driver who pleaded guilty to crashing into a car, killing a New Jersey father and his four daughters last summer, has been sentenced to one year probation and restitution.
TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The driver who pleaded guilty to crashing into a car, killing a New Jersey father and his four daughters last summer, has been sentenced to one year probation and restitution.
Last year, Alvin Hubbard was in his pickup truck on a Delaware road when he crossed a median and crashed into a minivan carrying a family heading home to Teaneck.
Audie Trinidad and his four daughters — 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna and 13-year-old twins Melissa and Allison — were killed in the crash.
The wife and mother, Mary Rose Trinidad, was the only one to survive, sustaining multiple injuries.
Hubbard’s attorney says the driver had a coughing attack, which caused him to pass out and crash into the Trinidad family.
The sentence is part of a plea deal Hubbard made.