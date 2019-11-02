CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Sad news from the entertainment world.

Longtime film, television, and Broadway actor Brian Tarantina was found dead Saturday in his Hell’s Kitchen apartment.

In one of his most recent roles, Tarantina played “Jackie,” the nightclub worker in the Amazon Prime comedy “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

In a tweet, the production said “the gaslight won’t be the same without you. Thank you Brian Tarantina for sharing in all of the laughs.”

The city’s medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Tarantina was 60 years-old.

