NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a group of women accused of attacking a cab driver in Brooklyn.
It happened on Oct. 23 in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Around 4:30 p.m., a 47-year-old cab driver was dropping five women off on Atlantic Avenue near Brooklyn Avenue.
That’s when they allegedly threw an unknown chemical substance in the cab driver’s eyes and robbed him of $200 cash before taking off on foot.
The victim was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center in stable condition.
Police have released photos of five women who are wanted for questioning. All five are believed to be in their 20s.
