GREAT NECK PLAZA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — An employee at a Long Island supermarket is accused of sexually abusing a child at the store.
According to police, 34-year-old David Bonom was working at the Best Market in Great Neck Plaza around 8 p.m. Friday while a man and his 7-year-old grandson were at the store.
At some point while the man and the child were shopping, Bonom allegedly led the boy to a bottle recycling room and touched him inappropriately.
Police say after the boy got home, he told his father what had happened. The victim’s father then went back to the store and called police.
Bonom was arrested and charged with sexual abuse.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a similar incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.