NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers returned to their vehicle on Halloween to find someone had covered it in garbage.
Police say the officers were in Brooklyn on Thursday night to respond to a domestic abuse call. They left their vehicle parked on East 95th Street near Clarkson Avenue in East Flatbush.
When they came back to their vehicle around 7 p.m., it was covered in nearly a dozen cardboard boxes and other garbage, including cracked eggs.
In a video sources sent to CBS2, bystanders can be heard laughing and swearing at the officers.
“It’s not funny,” one officer tells the onlookers. “We have an emergency to respond to and we can’t. A lot of people call 911 in this neighborhood, and [whoever put the garbage on the vehicle is] holding us up.”
Police say the vehicle was not damaged and “additional resources will be deployed to address the conditions in the neighborhood.”