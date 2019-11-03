Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a major partnership that brings added educational opportunities for pre-K students in Queens.
The city is partnering with the New York Hall of Science in Corona.
Construction is underway for a state-of-the-art STEAM pre-K center.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The new center will give 4-year-olds an early start on education.
“This is by no means a privileged community. It’s a community where parents feel deeply that they want the best for their kids, but they don’t have the advantages that some other communities have economically,” de Blasio said.
The new pre-K in Corona will accommodate 300 children and will open in the fall of 2021.