By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It was another crisp morning across the area but par for the course for early November!
Bright skies will continue this afternoon with pleasantly cool temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect just a few clouds passing through from time to time, with mainly clear conditions overnight as temps drop into the 30s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful start to the work week with mostly sunny skies, light breezes and temps in the low and mid 50s. Things warm up a bit to near 60 on Tuesday, but there is a chance for rain especially south and east of NYC.
Things cool off a bit for the late week, and temps plunge for Friday into the weekend. How do highs in the lower 40s sound? Hope you have your heavy jackets ready!